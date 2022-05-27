Search

27 May 2022

Limerick Weather: Friday May 27, 2022

Limerick Weather: Friday May 27, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

27 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Any mist and fog will clear on Friday morning to give a dry and mostly sunny day. The sunshine will be hazy at times in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius generally in light to moderate northwest winds but a little cooler near the west coast. Southwest winds will develop locally along the south coast during the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: High pressure across Ireland will bring largely dry weather and spells of sunshine this weekend with temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells, though it will be cloudier at times over Ulster. A cool night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

LISTEN: Denise Chaila's collaboration with Ed Sheeran officially released

Saturday: Another dry day with spells of sunshine, though there will be isolated light showers in the north. A rather warm day for much of the country with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, though it will be cooler in north Ulster in light to moderate northerly winds.

Saturday night: Staying dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Sunday: Mostly dry with sunny spells. However, there is the chance of a few light showers in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, though it will once again be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday night: Becoming slightly cloudier overnight with scattered light showers spreading from the north. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Monday: A cooler and cloudier day on Monday with well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that the early part of next week will bring sunny spells and a few light showers. Daytime temperatures will generally reach the mid-teens.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media