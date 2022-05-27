Limerick Weather: Friday May 27, 2022

Any mist and fog will clear on Friday morning to give a dry and mostly sunny day. The sunshine will be hazy at times in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius generally in light to moderate northwest winds but a little cooler near the west coast. Southwest winds will develop locally along the south coast during the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: High pressure across Ireland will bring largely dry weather and spells of sunshine this weekend with temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells, though it will be cloudier at times over Ulster. A cool night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Saturday: Another dry day with spells of sunshine, though there will be isolated light showers in the north. A rather warm day for much of the country with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, though it will be cooler in north Ulster in light to moderate northerly winds.

Saturday night: Staying dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Sunday: Mostly dry with sunny spells. However, there is the chance of a few light showers in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, though it will once again be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday night: Becoming slightly cloudier overnight with scattered light showers spreading from the north. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Monday: A cooler and cloudier day on Monday with well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that the early part of next week will bring sunny spells and a few light showers. Daytime temperatures will generally reach the mid-teens.