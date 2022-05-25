University of Limerick graduate elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland

A GRADUATE of the University of Limerick has been elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Members of the longest-standing professional accountancy body in Ireland elected Pat O’Neill as president at the Institute’s 134th AGM.

Mr O’Neill graduated from the University of Limerick in 1989 with a Bachelor of Business Studies Degree (Hons) before training as a chartered accountant with EY.

In his new role he has highlighted the need to tackle the continuing capacity constraints facing the profession.

At the AGM, he noted: “Despite the recent and current challenges of the pandemic and the re-emergence of significant inflationary pressures, the economy continues to grow. Our economic pillars of large foreign direct investment and successful domestic businesses require appropriate levels of accounting talent; however, several structural factors are causing very real supply side issues in this regard.

“The accounting syllabus at secondary level, introduced over 25 years ago, does little to introduce young people to the breadth of the modern accountant’s role,” he noted, adding, “so it is imperative that the syllabus is made fit for purpose in the 21st century. Otherwise, students will be deterred from a career in accounting, and we won’t have the 'bench-strength' to support businesses on this island.”

Mr O’Neill has over 30 years of experience as an audit partner with EY. He has served on the Council of Chartered Accountants Ireland since 2014; is a former chair of the Institute’s Audit, Risk and Finance Board; and is a former chair of its Leinster Society.

At the AGM, Sinead Donovan was elected deputy president of Chartered Accountants Ireland and Barry Doyle was elected vice-president.