Search

25 May 2022

University of Limerick graduate elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland

University of Limerick graduate elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland

Pat O’Neill graduated from University of Limerick in 1989 with a Bachelor of Business Studies Degree

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

25 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A GRADUATE of the University of Limerick has been elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Members of the longest-standing professional accountancy body in Ireland elected Pat O’Neill as president at the Institute’s 134th AGM.  

Mr O’Neill graduated from the University of Limerick in 1989 with a Bachelor of Business Studies Degree (Hons) before training as a chartered accountant with EY.  

In his new role he has highlighted the need to tackle the continuing capacity constraints facing the profession. 

At the AGM, he noted: “Despite the recent and current challenges of the pandemic and the re-emergence of significant inflationary pressures, the economy continues to grow. Our economic pillars of large foreign direct investment and successful domestic businesses require appropriate levels of accounting talent; however, several structural factors are causing very real supply side issues in this regard.  

“The accounting syllabus at secondary level, introduced over 25 years ago, does little to introduce young people to the breadth of the modern accountant’s role,” he noted, adding, “so it is imperative that the syllabus is made fit for purpose in the 21st century. Otherwise, students will be deterred from a career in accounting, and we won’t have the 'bench-strength' to support businesses on this island.”  

In Pictures: Long-serving Limerick-based garda hangs up his hat

Mr O’Neill has over 30 years of experience as an audit partner with EY. He has served on the Council of Chartered Accountants Ireland since 2014; is a former chair of the Institute’s Audit, Risk and Finance Board; and is a former chair of its Leinster Society.  

At the AGM, Sinead Donovan was elected deputy president of Chartered Accountants Ireland and Barry Doyle was elected vice-president.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media