Symposium on Limerick and the Irish Civil War to be held this weekend

A SPECIAL symposium will be held this weekend on the Irish Civil War in Limerick and Munster.

New Reflections on Limerick and the Munster Republic, 1922-3 will be an in person as well as online event.

Hosted by the Department of History, University of Limerick, this symposium offers new insights into the Civil War in Munster and Limerick.

The event will be held at the University of Limerick City Centre Campus on Sarsfield Bridge.

Speakers at the event include Gerard Shannon who will discuss Liam Lynch and his role in the war.

Dr. John O’Callaghan from (St Angela’s College, Sligo and NUIG will speak about civilian experiences of the Civil War in Limerick.

Finally, Liz Gill, Historian in Residence South Dublin County Libraries will discuss the Civil War in Dublin.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 28 from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Those who wish to attend the symposium online can find the link to register here.