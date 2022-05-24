Search

24 May 2022

Limerick dog owner prosecuted following attack on woman

Newcastle West courthouse to be refurbished

Newcastle West courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A VICTIM impact statement has been sought from a woman who was attacked by a loose dog in County Limerick last year.

Patrick Aherne, aged 28, of Stoney Nook, Ballyann, Askeaton was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court for having an uncontrolled dog at at Newbridge, Askeaton on January 18, 2021.

The court heard there was no collar on the dog, no chain or leash and the canine was not muzzled - all offences under the Control of Dogs Act.

“At 1.50pm on the day the injured party was out walking the family pet. A staffordshire bull terrier was roaming the area. He attacked the dog and the woman. She suffered injuries to her right and left arm,” said Sergeant Noel Barry.

The court heard there was €182 in veterinary bills in relation to the injuries sustained by the family's pet.

Women robbed at knife-point on busy Limerick street

Sgt Barry said Mr Aherne, who was not present in court for the hearing, has no previous convictions.

Having noted the facts, Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned the case until July to allow time for gardai to canvass a victim impact statement from the woman.

A medical report outlining the seriousness and nature of the injuries she sustained was also requested.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media