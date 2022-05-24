Limerick dog owner prosecuted following attack on woman

A VICTIM impact statement has been sought from a woman who was attacked by a loose dog in County Limerick last year.

Patrick Aherne, aged 28, of Stoney Nook, Ballyann, Askeaton was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court for having an uncontrolled dog at at Newbridge, Askeaton on January 18, 2021.

The court heard there was no collar on the dog, no chain or leash and the canine was not muzzled - all offences under the Control of Dogs Act.

“At 1.50pm on the day the injured party was out walking the family pet. A staffordshire bull terrier was roaming the area. He attacked the dog and the woman. She suffered injuries to her right and left arm,” said Sergeant Noel Barry.

The court heard there was €182 in veterinary bills in relation to the injuries sustained by the family's pet.

Sgt Barry said Mr Aherne, who was not present in court for the hearing, has no previous convictions.

Having noted the facts, Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned the case until July to allow time for gardai to canvass a victim impact statement from the woman.

A medical report outlining the seriousness and nature of the injuries she sustained was also requested.