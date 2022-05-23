Limerick student selected as wildcard for Junk Kouture competition

A LIMERICK school is asking the public to get behind one of their students as she has been selected as a wild card for the Junk Kouture competition.

Junk Kouture is the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition with this year's final consisting of 60 teams featuring designs from Abu Dhabi, London, Milan, New York and Paris.

Maha Shahzadi, Jadine Keane-Fitzpatrick and Somaia Anwari of Coláiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street in Limerick city have already won their place at the world final in Abu Dhabi.

Now a student from another Limerick school has been given the opportunity to potentially represent Ireland at the world final.

Maya Silasia from Villiers Secondary School has been selected as a wildcard for the competition and is up against four other designs from across the country.

The TY student created and modeled her creation which is called Open Book and is made from the pages of used books.

Describing her creation, Maya said: "The roses which I hand crafted symbolise that even if something is old and used, there can still be growth and development and from knowledge and books comes personal growth and development.

"I wanted to keep the original colour of paper because I wanted to show the beauty of natural materials and that they don’t need to be covered up and masked. Every rose is made by hand. The whole dress took six months to create from start to finish."

You can vote for Maya's creation here.