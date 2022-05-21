Search

21 May 2022

Brakes put on Limerick speeding prosecutions close to the ‘margin of error’

Brakes put on Limerick speeding prosecutions close to the ‘margin of error’

All of the cases arose from detections by GoSafe

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

SEVERAL prosecutions for speeding offences were struck out or dismissed during a single sitting of Kilmallock Court after a visiting judge expressed concern that the alleged speeds were “within the margin of error”.

The prosecutions, which all arose from detections by the privately-operated fleet of GoSafe vans, related to alleged offences at locations across Limerick city and county on dates last year.

“I have a difficulty with that,” commented Judge Colm Roberts as he struck out one case, having been informed the offending vehicle had been detected travelling at 110km/h in a 100km/h on the N18 dual carriageway, just outside Limerick city.

Another case, relating to an alleged offence at Rosmadda West, Parteen was also struck out with the judge commenting it was a “little bit too close for my liking”.

In that case, the operator of a GoSafe van had given evidence that a vehicle was detected travelling at 70km/h in a 60km/h zone at 12.21pm on November 3, last.

Another case which was stuck out related to a detection which was made on the R527 (Ballysimon Road) four days later.

After hearing evidence that a vehicle was clocked travelling at 59km/h in a 50km/h zone at 10.08am, Judge Roberts said: “I can’t accept that, it’s too close to the margin of error.”

End of the road for speeding prosecutions in Limerick following departure of GoSafe 'operator'

While convictions were recorded in other cases, Judge Roberts made reference to the ‘margin or error’ on a number of occasions.

A €100 fine was imposed in a case which arose from a detection on the N24 at Grange West, Caherconlish at 8.27pm on November 11, 2021.

The operator of the speed van said the vehicle was travelling at 112km/h in a 100km/h zone which Judge Roberts commented was “just over the margin of error”.

He described another case as a “hard push” after he was told a vehicle was detected travelling at a speed of 111km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Ballinacurra Weston – one of almost a dozen prosecutions relating to the same stretch of road.

The speed limit in the area – close to the Rosbrien Interchange – is 100km/h and not 120km/h as is the case on M20 and M7 motorways which merge at the interchange.

In each case, Inspector Pat Brennan confirmed fines had been issued but had not been paid.

One man who attended the court sitting said he “didn’t realise” he was travelling at 116km/h shortly after 8pm on November 11 last.

“You were going a bit too fast,” commented the judge as he imposed a €100 fine.

Another case – relating to an incident on November 8, 2021 – was dismissed after the defendant gave evidence that the “only note he received” was a registered letter with the court summons, while a separate prosecution relating to a detection shortly before midday on October 18, 2021 was dismissed after the defendant stated he was not driving on the date in question. The man, who is not the registered owner of the vehicle said he “didn’t get a ticket” and that it wasn’t until he received the court summons that he could check his records.

“I was driving (the car) on the 16th and 17th but not the 18th,” he told Judge Roberts.

A number of motorists who did not attend the court sitting were fined after they were convicted in their absence.

They will also receive five penalty points on the driving licences.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media