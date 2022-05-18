Paolo Nutini announces summer concert in Limerick

SINGER songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced a show in Limerick this summer.
The Scottish singer will bring his UK and Ireland tour to the Milk Market on Sunday, August 21.
Paolo is known best for his hit songs New Shoes, Pencil Full of Lead and the the slow song classic Last Request.
Two of his three albums to date have hit the top spot on the UK chart and his latest offering, Last Night In The Bittersweet, will be released on July 1.
The Ivor Novello winner and multiple BRIT Award nominee has also collected a remarkable 18 Platinum certifications in the UK alone.
Paolo has previously headlined festivals including Glastonbury’s Other Stage and Benicàssim, as well as huge arena shows at London’s O2 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
Earlier this week, Paolo announced seven intimate UK shows which sold-out immediately, kicking off in Sheffield this weekend and including four shows at London’s 100 Club next week.
Tickets priced from €49.50 inclusive go on sale at 9am next Wednesday, May 25 via Ticketmaster.
