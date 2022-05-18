Ryanair to create 200 jobs with €10m investment at Shannon Airport

RYANAIR has announced a €10m investment at Shannon Airport which will see the creation of 200 new jobs.

The airline says highly-skilled licensed engineers, mechanics, and support staff will all be employed at its first heavy aircraft maintenance facility in Ireland.

The state-of-the-art three-bay facility, which is being leased from Shannon Group, will support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Ryanair's Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new aircraft maintenance facility at Shannon Airport – our first heavy maintenance facility in the country. This facility will create 200 high-skill jobs, demonstrating Ryanair’s continued growth and commitment to Ireland."

Mr McMahon added: "Ryanair creates opportunities for highly skilled engineering jobs, with our industry leading rosters and the youngest fleet in Europe. Shannon is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local talent to support this new facility."

The Shannon Group has welcomed the Ryanair investment and its agreement to lease the 5,220 square-metre facility known as Hangar 5.

"Ryanair’s investment at Shannon is a vote of confidence by them in the future of the airport. Having Ryanair at Hangar 5, one of ten fully occupied hangars on our Shannon Campus, is another significant boost for the region, creating high quality jobs for local aviation specialists," said Shannon Group CEO, May Considine.

Ryanair has carried over 17 million passengers to and from Shannon Airport to date, since it first began operating at the airport in 1985, and later opening its base at Shannon in 2005.