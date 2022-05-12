Search

12 May 2022

Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May 12-18

New Limerick minor hurling management revealed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixture for the period from Thursday May 12 to Wednesday May 18.

Thursday May 12

City Senior Football League Round 5

Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in Caherdavin at 7pm

Friday May 13

West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 5

Fr Caseys v Ballysteen in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 1

Monagea v Mountcollins GAA in Monagea at 7.30pm

South Senior Football League Round 5

Ballylanders v Galbally in Ballylanders at 7.30pm

South Junior A Football League Round 5

Camogue Rovers v Galtee Gaels (B Team) in Meanus at 7pm 

Saturday May 14

West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 5

Cappagh v Athea in Cappagh at 2pm

East Intermediate Football League Round 5

Mungret St Pauls v Cappamore in Mungret at 7pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Crecora-Manister in Kilteely in 7pm

South Hurling League Round 3

Bruff v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm

South Junior B Hurling League Round 6

Knockainey v Effin in Knockainey at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Football League Round 5

Hospital-Herbertstown v Croom in St Johns Park, Hospital-Herbertstown at 7pm

City Senior Football League Round 5

Claughaun v Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun at 7pm

Sunday May 15

West Junior B Hurling League Round 6

Tournafulla v Croagh Kilfinny in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

Knockaderry v Monagea in Knockaderry at 7.30pm

Askeaton v Feohanagh in Askeaton at 7.30pm

West Junior Football League Round 5

St Senans (B Team) v St Kierans (B Team) in Foynes at 12noon

East Junior Football League Round 5

Monaleen (B Team) v Ballybricken-Bohermore (B Team) in Monaleen at 11am 

Knockane v Oola (B Team) in Knockane at 12noon

South Junior A Hurling League Round 2

Staker Wallace v Bruree in Kilbreedy at 12noon

South Junior B Hurling League Round 6

Glenroe v Crecora-Manister in Glenroe at 7.30pm

Dromin-Athlacca v St Kierans in Dromin-Athlacca at 7.30pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

South Junior Football League Round 5

Mungret St Pauls (B Team) v Galbally (B Team) in Mungret at 12noon

City East Junior B Hurling League Round 6

Ballybricken-Bohermore (B Team) v Fedamore in Ballybricken at 7.30pm

Ahane (C Team) v Doon (C Team) in Ahane at 7.30pm

Caherline (B Team) v Ballybrown (C Team) in Caherline at 7.30pm

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Patrickswell at 7.30pm

Monday May 16

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 4

Templeglantine v Killeedy in Killeedy at 7pm

West Junior B Hurling League Round 6

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7.40pm

South Junior Football League Round 5

Croom v Ballybrown in Croom at 7.30pm

City Senior Hurling League Round 4

Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7pm

Tuesday May 17

West Senior Hurling League Round 5

Adare v Granagh-Ballingarry in Adare at 7.30pm

West Senior Football League Group 2 Round 3

Gerard Griffin v Newcastle West in Ballyhahill at 6.30pm

West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 5

Castlemahon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Feohanagh at 7.30pm

South Hurling League Round 5

Garryspillane v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7pm

South Senior Football League Round 5

Galtee Gaels v Pallasgreen in Kilbehenny at 7pm

Wednesday May 18

West Junior A Hurling League Round 3

Newcastle West (B Team) v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7pm 

East Junior Football League Round 5

Fedamore v Ahane in Fedamore in 7pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media