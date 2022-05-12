Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May 12-18

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixture for the period from Thursday May 12 to Wednesday May 18.
Thursday May 12
City Senior Football League Round 5
Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in Caherdavin at 7pm
Friday May 13
West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 5
Fr Caseys v Ballysteen in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 1
Monagea v Mountcollins GAA in Monagea at 7.30pm
South Senior Football League Round 5
Ballylanders v Galbally in Ballylanders at 7.30pm
South Junior A Football League Round 5
Camogue Rovers v Galtee Gaels (B Team) in Meanus at 7pm
Saturday May 14
West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 5
Cappagh v Athea in Cappagh at 2pm
East Intermediate Football League Round 5
Mungret St Pauls v Cappamore in Mungret at 7pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Crecora-Manister in Kilteely in 7pm
South Hurling League Round 3
Bruff v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm
South Junior B Hurling League Round 6
Knockainey v Effin in Knockainey at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Football League Round 5
Hospital-Herbertstown v Croom in St Johns Park, Hospital-Herbertstown at 7pm
City Senior Football League Round 5
Claughaun v Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun at 7pm
Sunday May 15
West Junior B Hurling League Round 6
Tournafulla v Croagh Kilfinny in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
Knockaderry v Monagea in Knockaderry at 7.30pm
Askeaton v Feohanagh in Askeaton at 7.30pm
West Junior Football League Round 5
St Senans (B Team) v St Kierans (B Team) in Foynes at 12noon
East Junior Football League Round 5
Monaleen (B Team) v Ballybricken-Bohermore (B Team) in Monaleen at 11am
Knockane v Oola (B Team) in Knockane at 12noon
South Junior A Hurling League Round 2
Staker Wallace v Bruree in Kilbreedy at 12noon
South Junior B Hurling League Round 6
Glenroe v Crecora-Manister in Glenroe at 7.30pm
Dromin-Athlacca v St Kierans in Dromin-Athlacca at 7.30pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
South Junior Football League Round 5
Mungret St Pauls (B Team) v Galbally (B Team) in Mungret at 12noon
City East Junior B Hurling League Round 6
Ballybricken-Bohermore (B Team) v Fedamore in Ballybricken at 7.30pm
Ahane (C Team) v Doon (C Team) in Ahane at 7.30pm
Caherline (B Team) v Ballybrown (C Team) in Caherline at 7.30pm
Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Patrickswell at 7.30pm
Monday May 16
West Intermediate Hurling League Round 4
Templeglantine v Killeedy in Killeedy at 7pm
West Junior B Hurling League Round 6
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 7.40pm
South Junior Football League Round 5
Croom v Ballybrown in Croom at 7.30pm
City Senior Hurling League Round 4
Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7pm
Tuesday May 17
West Senior Hurling League Round 5
Adare v Granagh-Ballingarry in Adare at 7.30pm
West Senior Football League Group 2 Round 3
Gerard Griffin v Newcastle West in Ballyhahill at 6.30pm
West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 5
Castlemahon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Feohanagh at 7.30pm
South Hurling League Round 5
Garryspillane v Kilmallock in Knocklong at 7pm
South Senior Football League Round 5
Galtee Gaels v Pallasgreen in Kilbehenny at 7pm
Wednesday May 18
West Junior A Hurling League Round 3
Newcastle West (B Team) v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7pm
East Junior Football League Round 5
Fedamore v Ahane in Fedamore in 7pm
