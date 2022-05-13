Limerick Property Watch: €3.5m Adare home attracts interest from as far away as Hong Kong and Singapore

WHATEVER the weather, Winterwood is the perfect home – if you can afford the €3.5m guide price that is.

The eight bedroom residence located on the grounds of Adare Manor boasts everything from a wine cellar to a sauna and spa room to a bar and games room.

Outside, there is 3.5 acres of manicured gardens, fountains and an orchard. Not to mention one of the best golf courses in the world practically on your doorstep.

And not surprisingly there has been interest from around the world confirms Ailbhe O’Malley, manager of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick.

“We have had a good steady stream of enquiries. You’re not going to have an absolute deluge of enquiries at that level. We have had enquiries from both locally and from much further afield - Hong Kong, United States, Singapore and the UK,” said Ms O’Malley, when contacted by the Limerick Leader.

“We have people looking at it to live in as a family home and we have some people looking at it for holiday purposes and golfing,” she added.

Ms O’Malley said Winterwood is “very special”. In her career as an auctioneer she said it is the largest property she has ever had the pleasure of selling.

“But it is also very homely and beautifully laid out. It does have a sense of family living about is as well as being suitable for entertaining formal clients. It is also immaculately presented and is completely private."

“It is certainly one of the most private sites considering it is not in an isolated setting. Sometimes houses of that nature would be much older period properties and all that goes with it. This is different – everything in it is modern, functional and new,” said Ms O’Malley.

Top of the range computer controlled zoned underfloor heating throughout and a phone controlled sound system will attest to that.

Interestingly, the 24-hour security on the grounds of Adare Manor is a huge factor, she says.

“If the new owners do lock up to go travelling or if they are using it as a holiday home, they have the comfort of knowing their house is under security 24 hours a day,” said Ms O’Malley.

On top of that, after you drive in the main entrance you then go through an inner set of gates before parking the car.

While Ms O’Malley didn’t wish to comment on the current owner she would say he is returning to live abroad and is “reluctantly letting it go after a very happy experience there”.