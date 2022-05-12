Search

12 May 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Crecora home lets the sun shine in

The property benefits from a great deal of natural light throughout the day with the sun rising to the front and setting to the rear

12 May 2022

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market, Rootiagh, Crecora.

A wonderful, detached bungalow proudly positioned on a mature site measuring approximately three quarters of an acre with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

This wonderful family home has been meticulously maintained by its current owner and comes to the market in excellent condition inside and out.

Rootiagh is located in one of Limerick’s most sought-after addresses, offering a rural setting yet only a short drive to Dooradoyle and Raheen.

The Crescent Shopping Centre, The University Hospital of Limerick, The Raheen Business Park and a number of well renowned primary and secondary schools are all within striking distance.

Built in 1977, the property contains spacious living accommodation and 4 generous bedrooms to accommodate the needs of modern-day family living.

The property benefits from a great deal of natural light throughout the day with the sun rising to the front and setting to the rear.

Early viewing comes highly recommended. Viewing strictly by appointment.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Rootiagh, Crecora
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €420,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on 061 418000

