Inaugural Limerick Opera Festival will sing through the streets this May

OPERA lovers will have a reason to sing this May as the inaugural Limerick Opera Festival will see performances across the city.

The Limerick Opera Festival kicks-off on Friday, May 20 and will take up residence in the Green Yard Café at Punches Cross.

Both indoor and outdoor operatic performances will be on offer at this unique venue.

On Saturday, May 21 the festival will move to the streets with four free on-street performances taking place across the day.

St Mary's Cathedral will be the setting for an afternoon workshop with Una Hunt on piano and Kevin Neville, bass-baritone on Tuesday, May 24.

On Saturday, May 28 the Limerick Opera Festival will culminate with a gala event in St. Mary’s Cathedral.

The festival will be supported with an exhibition which will run across the month of May at the Limerick Museum, with the support of Museum Curator, Dr. Matt Potter.

The exhibition will include pieces from The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in London, in relation to the great Joseph O’Mara and some wonderful pieces in relation to the amazing Catherine Hayes from the world famous La Scala, Milan, Italy.

