10 May 2022

Limerick business organises exciting raffle to help Ukrainians arriving in Ireland

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

10 May 2022 7:30 PM

A LIMERICK business has organised an exciting raffle to raise money for the Irish Refugee Council. 

More than 17,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russian's invasion of Ukraine and the council have been supporting those in need. 

Last week, they opened a national helpline for refugees in Ukrainian and Russian and they have been helping hundreds of people already. 

Integrated Media Solutions have organsied the raffle which will take place on Friday, May 20 with some great prizes up for grabs. 

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards supporting Ukrainians upon their arrival to Ireland. 

Support will be provided to families in need of basic help but they will also be advised on accommodation, education and employment opportunities. 

Family fun day out in Limerick to raise vital funds for Ukrainian dogs

Afternoon tea, hotel stays and the latest tech are just some of the prizes you can get your hands on. 

Included in the raffle prizes are a Philips 43" TV, Apple Airpods Pro, Severin Styling Hairdryer, ten Google Chromecasts, DTEN ME - All-in-one personal collaboration device for your home office and a €30 voucher for Future Sound & Vision.

You could also win Bed and Breakfast stays at the Kinsale Hotel & Spa, The ReZz in Cork city, Great National South Court Hotel and The Mustard Seed as well as an Afternoon Tea for two at The Kingsley Hotel and The Great Southern Hotel.

You will have the opportunity to win a lunch for two at The Montenotte Hotel, a two night stay at any Wilde by Staycity Property and a midweek family stay at the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel and Spa.

There are also vouchers in the mix for Sister Social, The Wine Buff,  urban coop, a cooking demonstration from Eoin Sheehan of Country Munch and a hamper from Ryan’s SuperValu in Kilmallock.

You can buy your raffle ticket here.

Local News

