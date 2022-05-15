Limerick people wanted for new RTÉ health series

RTÉ ARE looking for Limerick people to take part in a new health series.

A new series of the popular programme How Long Will You Live? will film this September and will be produced by Waddell Media.

In the show, the series doctor takes on the challenge of helping unhealthy volunteers change their habits, their attitudes and their way of life in the hope of living longer.

Each episode follows a participant over a six-week period as they attempt to ditch their unhealthy ways and get to grips with a new healthy lifestyle regime - with the aim of prolonging their life expectancy.

"You’ll be given a rigorous health check and fitness assessment and find out how healthy you really are and whether you are storing up health problems for the future.

"More importantly you’ll learn what you can do to tackle these concerns, with professional advice on how to live a longer and healthier life" said Executive Producer, Maggi Gibson.

Filming will take place over a number of days between June and September. To find out more and to apply please contact casting@waddellmedia.com