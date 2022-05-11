Search

11 May 2022

Watch: Limerick schoolboy gets ‘shivers’ of delight as Ed Sheeran gifts him his trainers

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

11 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular