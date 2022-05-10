Lego show at Limerick hotel to support Ukraine aid-effort

A LEGO festival is the perfect fit for fun loving families looking to test their creativity, all while giving to a worthwhile cause.

On May 22, Lego Shows Ireland are running a Lego show in The Strand Hotel, Limerick, in support of the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

“We are able to cover costs from other shows,” Michelle Kirwan from Lego Shows Ireland said.

The goal is to raise €5,000, and already the pieces are falling into place to reach the milestone, as ticket sales on Eventbrite are building strongly.

Michelle explained that every show has a unique My Own Creation (MOC), which means there are no set instructions for the build.

An example of a previous (MOC), was when one talented Lego builder made an amazing Lego mosaic of Dolores O'Riordan, she added.

In Limerick, there will be a mix of MOCs and hard to find, rare and vintage Lego including “one of the biggest Lego space displays in Europe.”

There will also be free games for kids and adults to take part in, speed build competitions, treasure hunts and a game called “guess who”

Duplo and colouring tables will also be present for very young children.