Family fun day out in Limerick to raise vital funds for Ukrainian dogs

A FAMILY fun day out in Limerick has been organised to raise vital funds for dogs and dog owners affected by the war in Ukraine.

More than 600 pets from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland with their owners since February 24, according to The Department of Agriculture.

“It’s heart-breaking to think that millions of pets have been left abandoned in Ukraine,” said Leah Melling, Barker and Bowes, Annacotty, employee.

Groups like PETA on the ground are providing food, blankets and shelter to those small animals that have been rescued or left behind, she added.

The Great Limerick Dogathon will take place at Limerick Racecourse on June 5, from 11am to 4pm. The theme of the first event is ‘Pets of Ukraine’

Funds raised at the Great Limerick Dogathon will be distributed to organisations working on the frontline.

It will also help families with their pets during and after the three-month incubation period in Ireland with the basic things they need to make their pets, safe, comfortable, and secure.

Leah Melling added: “I feel there are many animal charities that need fund raising efforts.

“It is hoped that The Great Limerick Dogathon will become an annual event at Limerick Racecourse, and that we can fundraise for them too in the future.”

On the day, there will be a 2km walk, a balloon carnival of Ukrainian colours and children’s entertainment. An Garda Siochana Canine Unit will also be in attendance.

There will be a very special parade ring available for pet owners and their pets to enjoy, with a photo booth available to capture these moments.

Competitions such as Best Dressed Dog on the day will be judged by dog lovers, Eoin Sheehan, Country Munch and Sarah Jayne Cochrane, Dani’s Closet.

There will also be several stalls to include Pet Portraits with Shannon Slattery and many more surprises on the day.