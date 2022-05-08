Search

08 May 2022

Family fun day out in Limerick to raise vital funds for Ukrainian dogs

Family fun day out in Limerick to raise vital funds for Ukrainian dogs

Nadia and Kyla Gallagher at the launch of the Great Limerick Dogathon which takes place at Limerick Racecourse on June 5

Reporter:

Cian ÓBroin

08 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

cian.o'broin@limerickleader.ie

A FAMILY fun day out in Limerick has been organised to raise vital funds for dogs and dog owners affected by the war in Ukraine.

More than 600 pets from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland with their owners since February 24, according to The Department of Agriculture.

“It’s heart-breaking to think that millions of pets have been left abandoned in Ukraine,” said Leah Melling, Barker and Bowes, Annacotty, employee.

Groups like PETA on the ground are providing food, blankets and shelter to those small animals that have been rescued or left behind, she added.

The Great Limerick Dogathon will take place at Limerick Racecourse on June 5, from 11am to 4pm. The theme of the first event is ‘Pets of Ukraine’

Plans mooted for Limerick to 'twin' with Ukrainian city

Funds raised at the Great Limerick Dogathon will be distributed to organisations working on the frontline.

It will also help families with their pets during and after the three-month incubation period in Ireland with the basic things they need to make their pets, safe, comfortable, and secure.

Leah Melling added: “I feel there are many animal charities that need fund raising efforts.

“It is hoped that The Great Limerick Dogathon will become an annual event at Limerick Racecourse, and that we can fundraise for them too in the future.”

On the day, there will be a 2km walk, a balloon carnival of Ukrainian colours and children’s entertainment. An Garda Siochana Canine Unit will also be in attendance.

There will be a very special parade ring available for pet owners and their pets to enjoy, with a photo booth available to capture these moments.

Competitions such as Best Dressed Dog on the day will be judged by dog lovers, Eoin Sheehan, Country Munch and Sarah Jayne Cochrane, Dani’s Closet.

There will also be several stalls to include Pet Portraits with Shannon Slattery and many more surprises on the day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media