Search

04 May 2022

Green energy company to represent Limerick in national enterprise finals

Green energy company to represent Limerick in national final

Mike Cantwell and Bernie Moloney of Limerick's Local Enterprise Office join Eoin English and Francis Peters, Kilteely Dromkeen Innovations with Judy Tighe and Darragh Keane of sponsors AIB |Alan Place

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 May 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A GREEN ENERGY company based in Kilteely will represent Limerick at the national enterprise finals next month.

Kilteely Dromkeen Innovation, or KDI, exists to process and export recyclables, and was one of four presented with awards at the Limerick final of the National Enterprise Awards at a ceremony in the Strand Hotel organised by the Local Enterprise Office.

Limerick charity event set to serve up 24-hour tennis match

Today, they will make a presentation in Mullingar ahead of the national final set for Thursday, June 2 next.

Other awards were given out at the Limerick final of the enterprise awards.

Solar Clean Robotics won the innovation award, while Ballyhahill entrepreneur Lisa Daly was named as one to watch.

A special lifetime achievement award was made to Bernie Carroll, School Programmes Ireland (SPIL) who has provided additional income for over 2,500 host families in Ireland over the last 13 years.

Head of enterprise at Limerick's Local Enterprise Office Mike Cantwell said: "The awards presented here today, give recognition to the individuals and businesses who show the innovation and entrepreneurship that creates valuable jobs in Limerick. These entrepreneurs are vital to the continued economic growth and jobs creation in Limerick.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media