Limerick charity event set to serve up 24-hour tennis match

JOHN Lawler, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, is planning a 24-hour tennis match to help raise awareness and funds for cancer care.

The 56 year-old (pictured below) was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, in January 2020.

John's cancer is treatable but incurable and he receives weekly and monthly treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dublin native lives in Adare with his wife and children who are also getting involved in the fundraiser.

John said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and specialist care I am receiving. However, funding and resources available for cancer care remain a significant challenge. So, my friends and I have decided to do something about it.

“The event will raise money for cancer care and researchers to continue to progress treatment for all cancer patients.

“The care I receive at UHL is fantastic, even with Covid-19 and everything else. It is a brilliant service but they need more money.”

John will be hosting the fundraiser on his own tennis court at his home in Adare and he says while he can't guarantee quality, commitment will be 100%.

John continued: “The response so far has been brilliant. It is really humbling to see people, especially young people, donating.

“It is not about the quality of the tennis, it is about raising money and being positive.

“My youngest son has got his friends involved, they are 19 so they will be the ones who are playing through the night!”

John's 24-hour tennis marathon is taking place on May 21 and 22 and you can donate on the Tennis24 Adare GoFundMe page.