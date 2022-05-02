Limerick Property Watch: Make ‘Cois Rioga’ the site of your new kingdom

Cois Rioga represents an enormous potential for any investor or first time buyer
ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market No 9 Cois Rioga.
Located within a short stroll of Caherconlish Village which offers local services and amenities including shops, pubs, credit union, post office, Primary School, Millennium Centre and Church.
The property is located just off the main N24 and is an ideal commuter property within 15 minutes of the Limerick city suburbs.
The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living and ensures that both adults and children have adequate space to enjoy the house together.
Accommodation includes hall, guest wc, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility; four bedrooms, en-suite and main bathroom.
Parking to the front, low maintenance garden with side entrance. This property is not to be missed - would be an ideal home for first time buyers or investors.
Contact Peter Kearney on 061 413511.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 9 Cois Rioga, Caherconlish
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €270,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
