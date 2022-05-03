Network Ireland Limerick reveals shortlist for its annual awards ceremony

TWENTY Limerick businesswomen have been shortlisted for the 2022 Network Ireland Limerick awards.

Sponsored by Limerick's Local Enterprise Offices and AIB, the awards will take place in person, after Covid-19 restrictions eased, at the Strand Hotel on Thursday, May 19.

The winners of each category will then go on to compete at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will be announced at a black tie gala ceremony in Galway in October.

Last year, three Limerick businesswomen went on to win an award at the national awards.

The five categories are: emerging new businesswoman, solo businesswoman, creative professional, employee shining star and 'power within' champion.

Emma Wilson, President of Network Ireland Limerick said, “We have so many talented and dedicated female professionals among us. They have successful careers, run successful businesses, but in many cases also juggle the needs of their families plus are involved in the community and carry out voluntary work. Our businesswoman of the Year awards are designed to recognise the achievement of these women."

The finalists of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2022 are:

Emerging New Businesswoman:

Aoife Lenihan - SIAR Photography

Fiona Brennan -Inspire Action Success

Sinead Garry - Villageyoga.ie

Marese Cloakley - Glasshouse Opticians

Mary Keogh - Mimi +Martha

Jennifer Whelan - Blue Gate Acupuncture

Nicola Culloty - Full Circle CBT

Solo Businesswoman:

Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist

Grace Gleeson - Life of Light Holistic

Anna Maria Courtney - DCLA Ireland

Creative Professional:

Eve Stafford - Professional Singer

Kirsty Lyons - Kirsty Lyons Photography

Elaine Enright - Yellow Door Productions

Employee Shining Star:

Petrina Hayes - Capita Customer Solutions

Elle Walsh - Ingenium

Danielle Devaney - Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau

Monica Forde - Sinnott Training and Certification Ltd.

Rebecca Keogh - OBW Technologies Ltd

Power Within Champion:

Ellen Tuffy - Down Syndrome Limerick

Martina Hynatsyn - Fit By Tina

Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist

Fiona Brennan - Inspire Action Success

Martha O’Brien - Mimi +Martha

Jennifer Whelan -Blue Gate Acupuncture

Nicola Culloty -Full Circle CBT