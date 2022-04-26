The Coronas announce big summer gig in Limerick

THE CORONAS have announced a big gig ay King John's Castle in Limerick this summer.
The band, one of Ireland’s biggest selling acts of recent years with three platinum selling albums to their name, will play in the 13th century castle on Friday, August 19.
Tickets for the concert, which is presented by Dolans, go on sale this Friday, April 29 at 10am.
The Dublin band are back on the road this summer with shows in Cork, Derry and Killarney before making their way to Limerick.
The three piece band will perform songs from their six studio albums including their latest release, True Love Waits.
Tickets are €45 and will go on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.
