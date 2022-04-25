In Pictures: Big crowds watch Con & Annie Kirby Memorial final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

TIPPERARY trainer Graham Holland landed the big one at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, the final of the €80,000 to the winner Con & Annie Kirby Memorial which was sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus.
Holland's Swords Rex was the 9/4 favourite and had already landed the Rural Kennels Unraced at Clonmel earlier in the year and the Barbara Lowndes-owned black was in full throttle entering the back straight where he had opened a two length lead over Kildare in second.
Swords Rex, a son of Droopys Sydney and Starry Display, produced a simply stunning performance to stay on strongly and land the spoils - powering to a four and half length victory in 28.27.
