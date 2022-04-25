Limited number of extra tickets released for Ed Sheeran's Limerick gigs

A LIMITED number of extra tickets have been released for Ed Sheeran's Limerick gigs.
The production holds have been released for the singer's concerts at Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6.
These tickets will go on sale this Wednesday 27 April at 8am from Ticketmaster.ie
Limerick's own Denise Chaila is currently supporting Ed on his Mathematics tour which kicked off in Dublin at the weekend.
The singer-songwriter will perform at Cork's Parc Ui Chaoimh this weekend before making his way to Limerick next week.
