BREAKING: Limerick man charged with assault and robbery of Alan Bourke

A 38-YEAR-OLD unemployed Limerick man today appeared in court charged with the assault and robbery of Alan Bourke.

At a special mid-day sitting of Ennis District Court this Sunday, Michael Casey of Cathedral Place, Limerick appeared after being charged with the assault causing harm of Alan Bourke at Parnell Street, Limerick last Friday week on April 15.

The assault charge is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at the same location on the same date.

Mr Casey also faces a separate assault causing harm charge of another man at Davis Street, Limerick on April 15.

In court today, Detective Garda Dean Landers of Roxboro Road Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Casey at 7.58pm on Saturday night at Henry Street Garda Station.

Det Garda Landers stated that Mr Casey made "no reply" after caution to the three charges.

Solicitor for Mr Casey, Darach McCarthy told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and there was consent to Mr Casey being remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Limerick District Court on Tuesday, April 26.

Mr McCarthy applied for legal aid for his client stating he is a suitable candidate as he is unemployed and now going into custody. Judge Cashin granted legal aid.

Mr McCarthy also asked Judge Cashin to direct the Prison Service to medical assess and treat Mr Casey as appropriate. Mr McCarthy stated that he was making the application "with some urgency".

Judge Cashin directed that the Prison Service provide all medical treatment to Mr Casey as appropriate.

On Friday night, April 15, Alan Bourke, aged 48, from St Mary's Park in Limerick, was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick and he later died in hospital.

The father of one was buried last Friday and he was remembered for his "great sporting life", during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

Mr Casey’s appearance in court on Sunday followed another Limerick man, Mark Ryan, aged 35, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick appearing at a separate special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening.

Mr Ryan faces a single charge of robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick Friday week last on April 15.

Mr Ryan - who is also unemployed - was also remanded in custody to appear at Limerick District Court on Tuesday.