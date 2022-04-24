Weather in Limerick: Sunday, April 24, 2022

IT LOOKS set to be another predominantly dry day today with lengthy spells of spring sunshine and just the chance of a few stray showers. Top temperatures generally ranging 14 to 17 degrees.
Staying largely dry overnight with long clear spells and just patchy cloud. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees overnight with mostly light east to northeast breezes.
Monday: It is expected to be another mainly dry day on Monday with sunny spells and variable cloud. There is just the small chance of a few light showers breaking out. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts with light to moderate east to northeast winds. A cold night on Monday night with mostly clear skies and light easterly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally but a little less cold at the coast.
On Tuesday, another largely dry and bright day is forecast with sunny spells. However, a few showers are expected to break out during the day. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light or moderate easterly breeze. Any showers will die out on Tuesday evening to leave it dry overnight with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light east or variable breezes.
