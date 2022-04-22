National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that they have been notified of 1,171 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This figure is in addition, on Thursday 21 April, to the 1,607 people who registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 599 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 39 are in ICU.

In other news, those aged over 65 years and over and people over 12 with weaker immune systems will be able to receive a second Covid-19 booster vaccine from today.

According to the HSE, a second booster vaccine is now recommended for some people who are at higher risk from serious COVID-19 illness.

It also follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).



The HSE says you can get your second booster 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your first booster on your digital COVID cert.