26 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Wexford man travels to Limerick for Ballyhoura walk in memory of his wife

24 Apr 2022 4:30 PM

WHEN Ireland climbed with Charlie many remembered loved ones who passed away from motor neurone disease.
One of whom was Sinéad Stafford McGrath. The Wexford lady, who sadly died last November, had close ties to Limerick and was a regular visitor, in particular to Bulgaden. Sinéad was remembered at the Ballyhoura Peaks fundraiser which comprised of four walks from 9am to 7.30pm.  
Her close friends in Limerick, as well as Tipperary, Kildare, Carlow, Sligo, Dublin and Waterford were involved in organising the day. Her husband Malcolm and son Jordan travelled from Wexford to join the walks. 
One of Sinéad’s many close friends is Dara O’Brien, of Bulgaden. She says €3,277 has been raised to date for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta house between online donations and walkers on the day. Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/BallyhouraPeaksWalks until May 2.  
Dara said Sinéad and Malcolm were together 25 years in 2020 and had planned a dream holiday to New York and the Dominican Republic to celebrate.
“Covid hit and put the holiday in jeopardy but much worse was to come when Sinéad got checked for a limp she had and in May she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Within a week Sinéad registered with IMNDA and they supplied a specialist powered wheelchair, electric bed, IPad with communication software and a fantastic EyeGaze computer that Sinéad used to communicate when she lost her voice and hand control.
“They also provided home care grants to allow carers come in and help and counseling grants for the whole family. On top of that IMNDA provided access to a specialised nurse. She has an area from Wicklow  to Kerry and yet has time to talk, visit and advise when needed. There are only four of those for the entire country,” said Dara.
As well as participating in the Ballyhoura Peaks Climb with Charlie, Malcolm has been actively fundraising for the IMNDA since Sinéad’s diagnosis and has raised almost €25,000 to date. Dara said all the Ballyhoura organisers, including Maurice Lyons and Declan Clancy, thanked everyone who took part, donated and helped in any way. 
