Search

26 Apr 2022

Limerick students aim to break the habits of Covid in Sister Act

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MANY Broadway stars will say that they started out on their local stage, basking in the limelight for the first time at their own school musical.
Judging by the acting talent in Scoil Pol, Kilfinane, there are certainly some stars in the making, says Edel Hayes, music teacher and musical director.
Sister Act: Breaking the Habit is Scoil Pol’s fifth production and will run for four nights from Thursday April 28 to Sunday May 1. Curtain up at 8pm every night in the school hall.
Ms Hayes says the cast of transition year students began work way back in September with rehearsals beginning in November for the chorus, dancers and lead actors.
“The high levels of dedication and commitment are evidenced by the attendance and work rate throughout, with rehearsals taking place after school and at weekends. Rehearsals of dance routines were held each Tuesday and Friday under the expert tutelage of choreographer Fiona Garvey, with cast and chorus rehearsals at least once a week with myself, Niamh Masterson and Paul O’ Riordan,” said Ms Hayes.
She says while going up on stage and singing can be daunting, the students are taking it in their stride and guarantee audiences a great night’s entertainment. 
“There are many new faces to watch out for in Sister Act: Breaking the Habit including Laura McCarthy, Olivia Donohue, Callum McNamara and Adrian Bequiri who will wow audiences with their voices. Alongside these new faces, we also have familiar faces from some previous productions, including Madeline Blackwell and Ailis Walsh.
“The show has now become not only the highlight of the year for the school, but is fast becoming another musical that the people of Kilfinane and surrounding areas are flocking to see, with the amazing plans already in motion for the 2022/2023  show,” said Ms Hayes, who on behalf of the school wished to thank local business for their support.
 The show itself would not have been possible without the support of these businesses,” added Ms Hayes.
She says Sister Act: Breaking the Habit is a “must see for any theatre fans, as many of these young singers and actors are bright young stars waiting for their chance to shine on the world stage”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media