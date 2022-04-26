Limerick woman fined for calling  garda 'dirty, rotten and useless'

A WOMAN called a male garda a “dirty, rotten, useless, f*****g b*****d” over a parking issue in Newcastle West, the local court heard. Mary Falvey, aged 27, of Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to threatening / abusive / insulting behaviour.

Inspector Liam Wallace said on May 11, 2020 gardai were on mobile patrol in Newcastle West.

“They observed a car blocking Scanlon’s Lane. The defendant was a front seat passenger,” said Inspector Wallace.

The court heard that the car moved but then returned to Scanlon’s Lane.

“The gardai saw the car again and went to speak to the driver. She exited the vehicle and called a garda a dirty, rotten, useless, f*****g b*****d and several other expletives,” said Insp Wallace.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Ms Falvey, said she apologises for her behaviour.

“She wasn’t herself on the day. Whatever was in her head came out. She apologises,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican asked if she had apologised to the garda in question.

“I’m very sorry. I didn’t meet him since,” said Ms Falvey.

Judge Coolican let the matter stand to allow Ms Falvey apologise in person to the garda. Later in the court sitting Judge Coolican fined the defendant €300.