Special cycle to take place along the Limerick Greenway to mark Earth Day

THE LOCAL branch of the Green Party will host a special cycle along the Limerick Greenway to mark Earth Day next weekend. Although the annual environmental event takes place this Friday, April 22, it will be on Saturday, April 23 at 12.30pm, when cyclists will saddle up to the Greenway car park in Newcastle West. From there, cyclists will ​take on the 14km route from there to Templeglantine.

There will be stops to admire the views and talk about local history and biodiversity along the way. And for refreshments, a pitstop will be made at the Greenway Hub. The day’s cycle will finish at Templeglantine although some people are going to continue to the Kerry border another 12 kilometres further along.

Newcastle West and Templeglantine can be reached from the city on Bus Eireann Expressway lines 13 and 14. Bike hire is possible at the site, although people are being encouraged to bring their own wheels. All are welcome to join the event.

For more information, please contact sasa.novak@greenparty.ie, or telephone 085-1793117. Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection. One of the key parts of this is the turning off of the lights for an hour at around eight o’clock in the evening. The Limerick Greenway carves a 40km path through the countryside of West Limerick and North Kerry. Following the old Limerick to Kerry railway line, it provides links to some of Ireland’s most historic sites. It was re-opened last summer following a multi-million euro upgrade.