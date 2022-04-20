Irish Water issue update on boil notice for Limerick water supply

THE BOIL water notice which has been in effect on the Rathkeale public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

In a statement issued this Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Irish Water said: "Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, wishes to notify customers on the Rathkeale public water supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on 13 April is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive."

All consumers on the Rathkeale public water supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Operations Lead for Irish Water, Duane O’Brien thanked the local community for their assistance throughout the notice. “Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community,” he said.

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.