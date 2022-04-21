Crime File: Gardai seek information following car break in

Gardai in Limerick are seeking witnesses or information after a thief smashed a rear window on a blue Toyota Yaris at exactly 1.30am last Thursday morning, April 14.
"What was unusual about this was that the car was parked in a relatively remote part of the County. It was parked outside a house at the townland of Ballycullane, Grange, Kilmallock. Nothing was taken from the car. The Gardai at Bruff Garda Station are carrying out an investigation on this matter. They can be contacted at 061 382940" added Garda John Finnerty from Henry St garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.