Search

21 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Mayor honours three prominent Limerick women

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

To see more pictures click NEXT

THREE prominent Limerick women have been afforded a prestigious civic honour from Mayor Daniel Butler.

The council's chamber at Dooradoyle played host to a mayoral reception which saw Northern Trust general manager Catherine Duffy, Vicki O'Toole, the managing director of JJ O'Toole and former council communications executive Laura Ryan recognised.

Ms O'Toole was lauded by Mayor Butler for her "outstanding leadership in business" and being an "inspiration for new entrepreneurs in Limerick."

Ms Ryan drew praise for her leadership in addressing Limerick's image and creating the 'edge/embrace' brand to drive the county forward economically, socially and culturally.

And Ms Duffy, a former Limerick Chamber president, was given a reception to recognise her leadership in business, plus her commitment to advance Limerick economically.

Mayor Butler said: "It was a great honour for me to be able to acknowledge the incredible contributions by these individuals to local civic life. They represent the incredible leadership that has driven our city forward to the successes we now celebrate."

"Catherine in humble but earnest efforts has made Northern Trust the success it is locally starting with 19 employees when she began to the now 1400. Beyond that her championing of Limerick at various times and as part of many local committees has been of great value to Limerick and the region. She is a woman truly at the top of her game but also one of great humility, generosity and grace," said the first citizen.

Riverfest Limerick is back this May Bank Holiday weekend!

Meanwhile, speaking of Ms O'Toole, he added: "Vicki has and continues to be an incredible business woman driving a local family business to national and international success. Her resilience and innate strength are some of her great qualities. In more recent times she has been very generous with her knowledge and experience sharing with up and coming business people representing us with great pride. She is indeed a worthy recipient and a force to be reckoned with."

While Ms Ryan, who is now working in communications at the University of Limerick, said: "Laura will be known to many as someone in the background who has joined the dots of our success sharing our new story as a city and county. When she began her role Limerick was a punch bag for the media and was undergoing challenges no doubt but unfairly portrayed nationally and international. She through her passion and ability transformed the Limerick story through the successes of Limerick.ie and the Limerick Edge and Embrace brand and much more. Thanks to her we now more importantly tell ourselves a more confident story of ourselves that we deserve to tell."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media