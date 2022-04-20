Search

20 Apr 2022

Riverfest Limerick is back this May Bank Holiday weekend!

Riverfest Limerick is back this May Bank Holiday weekend!

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 12:20 PM

Top Riverfest Recommendations

Limerick’s premier summer festival, Riverfest Limerick returns for the May bank holiday, 29 April to 02 May 2022, offering a vibrant mix of events and activities – many of them free!

With so much on offer during the festival, we’ve rounded up the must do events and activities! 

Riverfest on the Shannon

Riverfest celebrates the great waters of the majestic Shannon, so make sure to head riverside over the weekend! Riverfest on the Shannon features ziplining, kayaking tours and stand-up paddle boarding. Download the Riverfest Limerick Scavenger Hunt map and set off on a magical journey of discovery along the scenic River Shannon!

Riverfest HQ

Riverfestival Village in Arthur’s Quay Park will be a hive of activity throughout the whole weekend with street performers, a fabulous range of crafts, delicious artisan food stalls, vintage amusements, and live music. Guaranteed to be a treat for all the family!

Strike a pose

Join style queen Celia Holman Lee for Fashion Friday, with two fashion shows highlighting the very best looks from Limerick’s leading high-street stores and boutiques. 

All aboard!

Don’t miss the chance to take a free tour of one of Ireland’s naval vessels and see what it’s like to be on board one of the ships that patrols the country’s shores.

BBQ on the Boardwalk

Ireland’s largest BBQ cook-off is back on Saturday 30 April! With smokin' hot sizzling fare on offer it promises to be a true feast for the senses!

Look, no hands!

Experience a thrilling aerial adventure over the River Shannon on the hugely popular zipline, which is FREE in Riverfestival Village all weekend.

On your marks…

The Regeneron Great Limerick Run will see the streets of Limerick thronged with walkers, joggers and serious runners on Sunday 01 May. If you’re not running then get yourself to the finish line to cheer on the participants!

Party time!

New to Riverfest Limerick this year is Party in the Park, an after race celebration with live entertainment and post-run fun for all the family at People’s Park.

Riverfest Spectacular Fireworks Display

Limerick’s skyline will transform into a fantastic fusion of colours during the spectacular fireworks extravaganza to guarantee a fitting finale to Sunday’s festivities!

 

The great thing about Riverfest is that many of the activities are completely free, with plenty to keep the whole family entertained. It promises to be an excellent weekend to soak up the sights, sounds and vibrancy of the city and enjoy the start of the summer!

For more info visit Riverfest.ie or follow Riverfest Limerick on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter #RiverfestLimerick 

*Sponsored Content

