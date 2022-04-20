Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in assault

The late Alan Bourke will be laid to rest on Friday
THE FUNERAL arrangements for the late Alan Bourke, who died following an assault in Limerick city on Good Friday, have been announced.
Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Friday in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street at 11am, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret cemetery.
Mr Bourke, of St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park, and late of St Mary's RFC; Shannon RFC; Mungret-Regional FC and Star Rovers FC, is predeceased by his mother Christina Bourke (née Leamy).
His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, son Matt, brother in law Dermot, aunts, uncles all other relatives and many friends,
May he rest in peace.
