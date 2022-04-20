Boil water notice affects thousands of Limerick residents

THOUSANDS of county Limerick homeowners were left without safe drinking water over the Easter weekend, following an unresolved boil water notice.

Last Wednesday, Irish Water advised those connected to the Rathkeale Public Water Supply to boil their water before consuming it due to “inadequate disinfection.”

On its impact over the Bank Holiday weekend, Cllr Bridie Collins said that it was shocking that the issue could not be fixed quickly, highlighting the delicacy of the supply within the county.

“We have had no updates since. There was none over the weekend. It is quite disappointing in the way that the message has been delivered,” the Adare-Rathkeale public representative stated.

She stressed that the lack of communication between Irish Water and the public is a “major issue” and described the service provider’s main mode of contact through social media as “ludicrous.”

Irish Water stated that the HSE had been consulted about the matter, which has also affected Limerick homeowners in areas including Newcastle West, along the N21 and in the Ardagh area.

Cllr Collins informed that she is yet to receive a full list of townlands affected by the notice, despite several attempts to obtain the information from Irish Water.

The notice, which remains in effect, continues to advise individuals to boil water before drinking, preparing drinks made with water, preparing food with water, when brushing teeth or making ice.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: “Please be assured Irish Water is working with the HSE and Limerick County Council to resolve this matter as soon as possible.”

Any updates will be provided on the Irish Water website, the spokesperson added.