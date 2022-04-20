Search

20 Apr 2022

Boil water notice affects thousands of Limerick residents

Boil water notice affects thousands of Limerick residents

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

20 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THOUSANDS of county Limerick homeowners were left without safe drinking water over the Easter weekend, following an unresolved boil water notice.

Last Wednesday, Irish Water advised those connected to the Rathkeale Public Water Supply to boil their water before consuming it due to “inadequate disinfection.”

On its impact over the Bank Holiday weekend, Cllr Bridie Collins said that it was shocking that the issue could not be fixed quickly, highlighting the delicacy of the supply within the county.

“We have had no updates since. There was none over the weekend. It is quite disappointing in the way that the message has been delivered,” the Adare-Rathkeale public representative stated.

She stressed that the lack of communication between Irish Water and the public is a “major issue” and described the service provider’s main mode of contact through social media as “ludicrous.”

Irish Water stated that the HSE had been consulted about the matter, which has also affected Limerick homeowners in areas including Newcastle West, along the N21 and in the Ardagh area.

Cllr Collins informed that she is yet to receive a full list of townlands affected by the notice, despite several attempts to obtain the information from Irish Water.

Limerick childrens' 'Run for Fun' returns after Covid-19 absence

The notice, which remains in effect, continues to advise individuals to boil water before drinking, preparing drinks made with water, preparing food with water, when brushing teeth or making ice.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: “Please be assured Irish Water is working with the HSE and Limerick County Council to resolve this matter as soon as possible.”

Any updates will be provided on the Irish Water website, the spokesperson added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media