Limerick Property Watch: Excellent Evanwood is ready to move in

ROONEY'S are delighted to introduce to the market 67 Evanwood, Golf Links Road.
This beautiful four bed semi-detached property comes to the market in turnkey condition, ready for immediate occupation.
Built circa 2017, this home offers all one would expect and dream of with a newly built property. The house has been built to the highest standard featuring an A3 energy rating.
Evanwood is a modern development, positioned on the highly desirable Golf Links Road in Castletroy.
Accommodation: Hallway with guest wc, Living Room, Kitchen/breakfast room, utility, four bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite, Attic room with en-suite.
Externally, the property boasts a rear garden enclosed by a block rear wall.
This is an excellent opportunity for any owner occupier or investor looking to purchase in a highly desirable location close to all amenities on offer in the Castletroy/Monaleen area.
Offers in excess of €385,000.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 67 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home
Price: €385,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
