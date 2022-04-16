Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in Ballysheedy

There is a lovely bright open plan kitchen breakfast room with spacious utility and a very good size living room overlooking the front of the property
SHERRY FitzGerald is delighted to bring to the market Rathuard, Ballysheedy - a spacious family bungalow situated on an exceptional, mature site, located in the desirable area of Ballysheedy.
This property comes to the market in very good condition and is ready for immediate occupation.
The gardens are beautifully laid out mostly in lawn, there are mature shrubs and trees surrounding the site, so great privacy is enjoyed.
This is a wonderful opportunity for any first time buyer or could be a perfect downsize option.
Rathuard is a great opportunity for those searching for the perfect house to establish their family home.
The location is second-to-none, with easy access to Limerick city (4km), Dooradoyle (4km) and Castletroy (7km).
Viewing comes highly recommended as this house and location is sure to appeal to a lot of prospective buyers. Call our office on: 061 418 000.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Rathuard, Ballysheedy
Description: Three bedroom, two bath bungalow
Price: €289,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on (061) 418000
There is a lovely bright open plan kitchen breakfast room with spacious utility and a very good size living room overlooking the front of the property
