07 Apr 2022

Limerick Person of the Year to be announced

The Limerick Person of the Year 2020, Dr Catherine Motherway, is the guest speaker at this year's award ceremony

Áine Fitzgerald

07 Apr 2022 8:30 AM

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

THIS THURSDAY an individual or group of individuals who, through their endeavours, reflected the very best of Limerick in 2021, will be named the Limerick Person of the Year.

The lunchtime event which will be hosted at Limerick’s Clayton Hotel is the first in-person awards since February 2020, with last year’s ceremony taking place virtually.

There are 12 distinguished candidates in the running for the prestigious honour of Limerick Person of the Year which was last year bestowed on intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway, who heads up the ICU at University Hospital Limerick.

Dr Motherway returns as the guest speaker at this year’s event which will be compered by RTE’s Lorcan Murray.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an address in a recorded video.

The annual awards ceremony is sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern, and the Clayton Hotel Limerick.

“The Limerick Leader team are, once again, delighted  to be part of the Limerick Person of the Year awards. The positivity, dedication and love for Limerick shown by the monthly winners is truly inspiring,” said Donn O'Sullivan, managing editor, Limerick Leader.

“To have the awards event in-person this year is also a cause for celebration,” he added.

David O’Hora, Director of Southern said: “In a very small way we, very loudly and very proudly, say that we are so grateful to these people who have done so much in an unselfish way to further their cause, their community and the place where they live.

“What they share in common is a generosity, a true belief and passion for the cause, their club, their community and, above all, they stand tall in representing what is best about Limerick.”

