Council pledges €3.6m to road repairs across Limerick city

LIMERICK City and County Council has pledged to spend more than €3.6m for road improvements and maintenance across the metropolitan district this year.

At their most-recent meeting, members of the Metropolitan District were presented with a copy of the district’s road works scheme for the year, made available after the local authority budget was passed in November.

In total €3,603,165 will be spent on road reconstruction, and €227,708 in surface dressings.

A total of €2.4m is to be spent on the general maintenance of carriageways in the city, with €70,000 to parking management.

Separately, €11.5m has been allocated from national funding in 2022 for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road – a project which will likely require re-tendering following the collapse of its lead contractor Roadbridge last month.

Active travel measures will see a cash boost of some €4.5m, which will be spent on the renewal of cycle tracks, footpaths and greenways alongside new footpaths.

A new bridge to connect the Lower Park Road to the Canal Bank has also seen €200,000 allocated to it.

The project, which will allow two-way traffic in the area, was passed by An Bord Pleanala last year, and will replace the existing river crossing.

It comes despite opposition from councillors across the northside.

As part of the multi-million euro allocation, a stretch of the R445 from the Mackey Roundabout to its junction with the R506 will be resurfaced at a cost of €500,000, the projections show.

Some 150 metres of Limerick’s main thoroughfare at O’Connell Street will also be reconstructed at a cost of €45,000.

Elsewhere, 510metres of the Northern Trust Road at Garryglass will be improved at a cost of €253,875, as will 493 metres at Carey’s Road for a fee totalling €266,220.

Drainage works will also take place at a variety of locations across the district, with some €265,314 set to be spent in areas including Norwood Park, Lower Coonagh, Caherdavin and the city centre.