Up to 800 homes planned for 'new Limerick neighbourhood'

A MASTERPLAN is being developed which looks set to see up to 800 affordable homes at the former Limerick Racecourse site.

The Limerick Leader can exclusively reveal that developers are set to hold talks with the council and An Bord Pleanala on a massive new project for the 116-acre Greenpark site, which has lain idle for more than 20 years.

Initially, Voyage Properties is seeking planning permission for 287 units in a mix of 139 houses and 148 apartments, accessed from the Dock Road.

But a spokesperson for the company says the plans will go much further than this - at a site which was purchased by a group of Limerick businessman for €8m in 2019.

“The transformation of Greenpark is not simply about building new homes. Voyage Properties want to transform this large tract of unused land into an accessible urban destination with pocket parks, walkways and cycle routes, and almost 800 new homes in an exciting master plan,” a company spokesperson said.

The directors of the developers Voyage Ltd are John Keane, Mark McMahon and Stephen Mulhall.

The homes on site are likely to fall within the government’s new affordable housing plan range, the firm added.

“The new neighbourhood will offer every generation the opportunity to live and work close to the city centre, the Crescent Shopping Centre and vibrant green spaces where people can exercise and enjoy nature,” added the Voyage spokesperson.

“New, high quality housing within walking distance to he city is what Limerick needs. Greenpark offers a diverse mix of options for people looking to buy their first home, move into a larger home or downsize into a smaller, more energy efficient home.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has welcomed the plans, and pointed out that in recent times, there has been a serious issue with anti-social behaviour on Greenpark.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of a process which will address this,” he added,

“We’ve had a couple of false dawns over this site, so it’s great to see this happening here.”