Limerick Property Watch: Find your very own sanctuary at Convent Road

Built in 2008, Convent Road boast circa 2,000 sq. ft of living space near the centre of Bruff Circa 2,000 sq. ft.
REA Dooley Group are delighted to bring to the market this large four-bedroom detached property located on the outskirts of the town of Bruff which has a host of schools, shops, pubs & restaurants to choose from and is only 20km from Limerick City.
The Property features fitted kitchen with French doors to living area and patio doors to the rear of the property, master bedroom with ensuite and two reception rooms.
There is oil-fired central heating, gravel driveway, large garden and patio area to rear of property
The accommodation, which is located close to the town centre, comprises of: entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, lounge, utility, wc, four bedrooms (master ensuite) and main bathroom.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Convent Road, Bruff
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €270,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Pat Dooley on 087 6948942
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.