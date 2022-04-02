Retiring Limerick garda says he ‘loved’ his time in the force

“I LOVED my time in the guards,” said John Ryan, who has retired after 30 years service.

Well-liked by the law-abiding members of society but perhaps not so much by law-breakers, John has worked in east and west Limerick.

Born in Newport, he headed to Templemore when he was 21 in April 1991.

“I had an uncle who was in the guards back in the 1950s. He left after about 10 years and joined the priesthood. He went off to America and was a priest in California and New Jersey.

“Becoming a garda was something that was always in my head. I went for it and got it,” said John, who is married to Anna and they have two daughters - Laura and Ava.

His first posting was Enniscorthy where he learned the ropes and how to play rugby.

“I was the first recruit in 15 years so I was a real novice around the town,” laughed John, who added that he had great times down there.

After four years he looked for a move closer to home. He spent six years in Ennis and 10 in Kilrush before applying for a transfer to Limerick.

“I was assigned to the old Askeaton district in 2011. When Askeaton closed in 2013 I went to Rathkeale where I remained until 2016,” said John.

At that time there were a number of aggravated burglaries and hay barn arsons in east Limerick. Politicians and the public were clamouring for extra garda resources. This reporter can recall then Chief Superintendent David Sheahan saying he had an excellent garda for the job.

John was moved to Pallasgreen in 2016 and in 2018 he was switched to Murroe where he served until retirement this month.

Reflecting on what he knows now, he said he would do it all again.

“I loved my time in the guards. All the stations I worked in were great. I would encourage anyone thinking about the guards to go for it.

“I really enjoyed the courts but what I really loved was meeting people and the community involvement. I really enjoyed calling around to houses, especially to elderly people who were home alone and chatting to them,” said John, who highlights the importance of the community text alert scheme.

“I found that very beneficial to us and the community. We had some great successes. The biggest one was the night that poor elderly lady went missing in Murroe in 2018. I sent out a text alert looking for 30 or 40 people and 105 people turned up the following morning to search for her. I was so proud to be part of the local community who came out to help find that woman,” said John. She was found safe and well.

After 30 years as a garda, he said he wanted a change of career and plans to drive lorries and buses. He signed off with a retirement party in Hayes’ in Cappamore.

“It was overwhelming to see so many colleagues and local people come out and mark it with us. It was a great night,” said John.

Acting Bruff Superintendent, Inspector Pat Brennan (pictured) said on behalf of the Bruff District he wished to thank John for his many years of dedicated service. Coincidentally, the two went to school together.

“His retirement will be felt by the people of Murroe as his knowledge and policing craft is not easily replaced. I first met John at the gates of St Mary's Secondary School, Newport, in 1982 and our paths crossed again in 2020 when I came to Bruff. From all the members in the Bruff District we wish you well in your retirement,” said Insp Brennan.