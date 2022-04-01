In Pictures: Limerick parish celebrates one of its greats

PALLASGREEN-TEMPLEBRADEN celebrated one great of the parish last Saturday week and they will honour the memory of another this weekend.

A large crowd attended the unveiling of a plaque in Old Pallas on March 19 to mark the centenary gold medal victory by local man Paddy Ryan in the 1920 Antwerp Olympic games.

Covid had delayed the ceremony for the elite hammer thrower for two years.

The plaque was due to be unveiled by his grandson – former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer – and great grandson – current Limerick hurler Brian O’Grady.

However, due to his involvement with the Down hurlers Ryan couldn’t make it. But they didn’t find a bad substitute in Limerick hurling manager John Kiely to do the honours with Brian.

Standing at six foot three, built like a tank and strong as an ox with no strength and conditioning in those days, John says he definitely would have a found a spot for Paddy Ryan on the Limerick panel.

The guests of honour were three of Paddy’s daughters – Bernie O’Dwyer, Catherine O’Grady and Mary Weatherhead. His other two daughters Josephine Killian and Christine Donovan would have loved to have attended but they reside in New York and London.

As well as John Kiely, Suzie O’Kelly, MC, introduced speakers Cllr Martin Ryan, cathaoirleach of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District; Minister of State Niall Collins; Michael Ryan, chairman of Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council; Peter Weatherhead, on behalf of the Ryan family; and artist blacksmith Eric O’Neill who handcrafted the beautiful plaque.

Ger O’Connell, of the organising committee, said not every parish has a gold and silver Olympic medallist and a world record holder from their locality. And there would have been more medals only for World War I.

“It’s important to show the next generation what they can aspire to. That particular spot where the plaque is erected is where three roads meet. One leads to Nicker where Paddy was born. Another is Old Pallas where he came to live and farm after he returned from America, and up the road is Old Pallas cemetery where he is buried. It’s the cornerstone of his life,” said Ger.

This Saturday, April 2, they will remember another person who represented the parish with pride – former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council Mary Harty. Cllr Harty, who passed away in 2014, had motor neurone disease

Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council have registered with Climb with Charlie in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

All are welcome at 11.30am to climb Nicker Hill in solidarity with Charlie Bird. It commences at the reservoir gate. A candle will be lit for everyone who has a terminal illness and for all who are in a dark place. Refreshments will be provided afterwards in the community hall.

