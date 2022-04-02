Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick groups and business team up to install new bee habitats at Lough Gur

Limerick groups and business team up to install new bee habitats at Lough Gur

Analog staff members, Lough Gur Development staff and volunteers, Irish Bee Conservation Project volunteers and members of the public

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

02 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of Limerick groups have come together in a giant effort to install new habitats for wild bees at Lough Gur. 

The project is being undertaken by Analog Devices Ireland, the Irish Bee Conservation Project, Lough Gur Development, Social Impact Ireland and Limerick City and County Council.

The work involves installing new habitats for wild Irish honeybees and solitary bees at Lough Gur. 

24 new bee lodge habitats have been installed after trojan work from teams of volunteers who gave up their time to carry out this work for the benefit of the environment in Limerick. 

Peter Meehan, of Analog Devices Ireland Green Team commented: "ADI is proud to support this initiative through the
IBCP in Lough Gur. As a company we recognise that protecting our environment is imperative to safeguard our planet for future generations.

Councillors raise concerns over proposed housing development in Limerick

"We’ve set out to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to produce net zero emissions by 2050. Our Green Team is a grass roots led initiative and our passionate volunteers work tirelessly to identify and promote sustainable activities within ADI, at home and across our local communities.

"We’re delighted to be here today to fund and help install the bee lodge habitats."

As an expert in bees, CEO of the IBCP Pat Deasy, who led the team of installers on the day said "These new bee lodges will offer Limerick bees a safe home to retreat to in order to refuel and go about their crucial pollination work.

"As over 95% of the world’s 20,000 bee species are solitary bees, it is rewarding today to see that great efforts will be made in Lough Gur to protect the native honeybees and solitary bees."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media