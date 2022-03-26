Motorists warned of delays after road accident in Limerick

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect continuing delays this afternoon following a road accident in Limerick.
Traffic is down to one-lane following an accident at the junction of the Ballinacurra Road and the South Circular Road.
Two cars travelling in the direction of the Crescent Shopping Centre collided at around 12.05pm today.
It's understood that nobody suffered any injuries.
Henry St Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene, with the road closed down to one-lane.
As a consequence of this, heavy traffic is being reported in the area.
Delays are being experienced on the approach to the Crescent Shopping Centre | Picture: Adrian Butler
