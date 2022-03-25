Azon Recruitment - expanding into Limerick

WHO WE ARE

Ronan Colleran, CEO and founder of Azon Recruitment Group brings over 20 years recruitment experience having founded his first recruitment business in 2001, after qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in Arthur Anderson in Dublin. Having sold his business to a UK headquartered AIM listed Plc in 2005, Ronan stayed with this group to build on his experience at the forefront of developments in the recruitment business in Ireland and internationally until the inception of Azon in 2014. With a staff of over 40 industry and sectoral experts Azon’s people are their strongest asset.

Ronan has strong connections into Universities and Research Centres in the Mid West and has previously served as a member of the Governing Authority and Audit, Risk and Nomination committees at NUI Galway. Many of Azon’s clients in the Mid West are benefiting from a rich pool of highly qualified talent coming from University of Limerick, NUI Galway, Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands and Midwest and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

WHAT WE DO

Azon’s focus is to apply specialist recruitment expertise to provide end-to-end recruitment solutions across all of our client’s business functions.

WHY WE DO IT

Since day one, our ambition has been to grow a business with the market coverage and expertise to service all the recruitment needs for companies in Ireland who operate in sectors that Ireland is renowned for.

Ronan Colleran, CEO of Azon Recruitment Group commented: "With a team on the ground in Limerick for the past 18 months, our further investment in the Mid-West, is a testament to the renewed employment activity in the region and to the attractiveness of Limerick and the Mid-West as a location to base from for both Irish indigenous Corporates and Multinationals. With the economic recovery, the Mid-West is now a location of choice for many of our clients. We are delighted to be working with them in sourcing quality talent to support their business growth".

With the cost-of-living and housing crisis in Dublin and with the movement of UK based Asset Managers and Financial Services firms to Ireland as a result of Brexit, Limerick is in a strong position to take advantage of these market factors and events. Continued investment in infrastructure in the region has led to a regeneration ensuring Limerick’s appeal to both businesses and professionals who are seeking career opportunities. These employment opportunities are the fruits of an enhanced focus by Government agencies seeking to attract companies and investment to the Mid-West and supporting Irish companies with their international growth agenda from the Mid-West. In addition, the good work of local organisations such as Limerick and Shannon Chambers have been central to the promotion of the region.

Limerick has ceased to be a “best-kept secret” and instead has transformed itself into a destination city for those seeking a change in pace, without losing career momentum.

Work-life balance is increasingly becoming the top concern for people when making career choices. Where you settle down can have a huge impact on that balance. Limerick should be on your radar if you are considering a move to better your own balance.

It’s rare that a week passes without the announcement of a new, landmark development in the city and it's consistent growth since the end of the recession is nothing short of inspiring. This success combined with great amenities, shorter commutes and much more makes Limerick a destination you need to consider and with the impact of life after COVID and the ever increasing demand from employees of a hybrid model of work there are now infinite opportunities in the region.

We work across a variety of sectors & industries including Construction, Science & Engineering, IT, Accountancy & Finance, Property, Legal, HR & Office Support, Marketing & Executive Search and with the surge in demand for skilled & unskilled labour Azon Recruitment are very well positioned to support all business requirements.

*Sponsored Content