26 Mar 2022

Car caught speeding on Limerick motorway was 'due to be scrapped'

The detection was made on the M7 motorway

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

26 Mar 2022 4:30 PM

A CAR that was supposed to be scrapped was clocked travelling at 162kmph on a Limerick motorway, a court has heard.

However, the registered owner - a Kerryman - told Kilmallock Court that he was not driving the car as he had sold it sometime earlier.

The GoSafe operator said the vehicle in question was travelling at 162kmph in a 120km zone on the M7 at Newtown. The detection was made on August 14, 2021.

In his evidence, the defendant said he had sold the car on DoneDeal.

“I got a phone call and I met him (the buyer). He said he was to scrap the car. I gave him the log book. I got €1,350 in cash,” he said.

Judge Patricia Harney asked him the name of the purchaser?

“I don’t know. I assumed he was going to scrap it. I had bought a new car,” said the man.

Judge Harney dismissed the case against him “on its merits”.

The judge said proper practice is to get a note of indemnity completed or at the very least “know his name”.

