Ukrainian refugees welcomed to Ardagh home - ninety displaced people to stay at historic Limerick house

ALMOST 90 Ukrainian women, men and children, fleeing their war-torn country, are now being given refuge in the historic Cahermoyle House, outside Ardagh.

The first group of 48 people, mainly women and children, arrived late on Saturday night, just hours after local organisations were contacted, while a further 40 arrived on Sunday evening.

At least two adults are being accommodated with a local family.

The call which galvanised local volunteers came just before 5pm on Saturday evening, David Woulfe, chairman of the St Kieran’s GAA club, explained.

It came from Limerick City and County Council informing them that a group of 48 was expected in Cahermoyle later that evening.

Club members swung rapidly into action, along with volunteers and community employment workers from the Ardagh Development Association, and their first task was to get rooms ready and make up the beds .

“They have lovely rooms, new mattresses, new bed linen. It is a lovely setting and they have come into a great community,” said Deirdre Ambrose, Children’s Officer with St Kieran’s GAA who quickly became the de facto liaison at Cahermoyle House.

On Sunday morning, following an appeal, donations began to flood into Ardagh Community Centre, piling up throughout the day and still continuing on Monday and Tuesday.

Children’s clothes, toys and equipment such as buggies were donated while nappies and toiletries poured in. Brand new cooking utensils arrived in car boots and money for a new washing machine and tumble dryer was donated.

Food too was donated and a call went out for additional freezers.

By Monday afternoon, the local volunteers were taking stock and trying to work out exactly what was now needed. They were still accepting donations of new clothes but had enough of other items, at least for the meantime.

As Mr Woulfe explained, the situation was very fluid and it was all about being flexible.

“Money is the concern now,” he said, adding that, to date, about €2,500 had been donated. Two people had come forward and paid for a round of heating fuel but money for further fuel would be needed, he said.

Meanwhile, the big priority in Cahermoyle House itself has been to help the Ukrainians feel safe and secure and to rest after their ordeal. Some of the refugees, Mr Woulfe explained, had driven through Europe for up to ten days. All were shattered. All were traumatised.

A Community Nurse was assigned to assess what further medical attention was needed.

And the media was requested to stay away to allow the refugees time and privacy to come to terms with all that has happened to them.

Meanwhile, job offers have already come in for the refugees with some expected to start working within the next few weeks. Two teachers, who were among the arrivals in Ardagh began Zoom classes for children still in Ukraine on Monday morning.

The government’s aid package for Ukrainian refugees includes acquiring a PPS number, a letter of permission to stay and work as well as access to health and education services.

The issue of school places for the children in Cahermoyle is still being worked out.

Anybody wishing to help should contact Deirdre Ambrose 087 9509218; David Woulfe 086 2205572; Moira O'Donovan 086 8255473 or John Aherne 087 2155019.

Ironically, Cahermoyle was home to a man who also knew about exile. Limerick MP, William Smith O’Brien who inherited the house, was sentenced to death for his part in the Young Irelanders’ rising of 1848 but the sentence was commuted and he was transported to Van Diemens’ land, now Tasmania. He was later pardoned and returned to Ireland and to Cahermoyle in 1856.

Meanwhile, in a separate move, work has been taking place in Rathkeale to prepare an apartment for an Ukrainian woman and her two young sons.